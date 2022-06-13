As conditions in Bell County continue to get drier, the Commissioners Court re-implemented its burn ban Monday.
The ban, which goes into effect at 10 a.m., will prohibit all outdoor burnings in the county. The ban will last for just under 30 days, and will end at 10 a.m. on July 11 unless ended early or extended.
Fire marshal Chris Mahlstedt said that, while humidity for the county is up, most other factors that contribute to the ban have worsened in recent weeks.
Local cities, Mahlstedt noted, have also stopped issuing burn permits recently to prevent any unintended fires.
Commissioners said they would continue to observe weather and drought conditions locally over the next few weeks.