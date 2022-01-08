A Garden District community event scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
The city of Temple said rising COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant prompted the event’s delay. The event, intended to kick off efforts to create a neighborhood plan for the Garden District, now will become a virtual event at a future date, according to the city.
A rescheduled date for the virtual event will be announced later, the city said.
The Garden District — just north of the Temple Historic District — is bordered by railroad tracks to the west, Interstate 35 and Industrial Boulevard to the north, Third Street to the east and West Nugent Avenue to the south.
City spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Temple officials are interested in hearing from residents about what can be improved in their neighborhood while preserving the rich history of the Garden District.
The event is part of the Love Where You Live initiative, which is creating community plans for Temple neighborhoods.
For more information, call the Housing and Community Development Department at 254-298-5997.