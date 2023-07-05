The Temple Public Library will showcase an emerging author on Friday, July 21.
Folakemi Fregene, a rising junior at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple, will sign copies of “DNA Makes You, YOU” — a children’s book she wrote and illustrated to help younger students envision themselves in the field of genetics.
“Another reason for starting her book was affordability and accessibility to learning,” a news release said. “Folakemi made sure that her book would be gender neutral, and added diverse images so that the material is made in an appropriate and understandable way for all ages.”
Although she is just 16 years old and has yet to attend college, Fregene has a goal to help increase the number of those involved in STEM-related fields and believes her book could be a driver.
Fregene herself is an active member of the STEM community, as she is a general practitioner assistant at a family medical clinic in Killeen, the founder of Teens Study STEM, a student researcher with UCLA Health and the founder of the Nigerian Cancer Relief Project — a nonprofit organization that she has raised about $7,200 for through more than 1,200 hours of service.
She has worked as an affiliate biomedical computational epidemiology and genetic research intern at Johns Hopkins.
“Using her own book as part of chemotherapy care packages, (NCRR) has been able to provide hundreds of care packages to hospitals all over Nigeria,” the news release said.
Several of her readers have shared their enthusiasm for the 35-page book that Fregene independently published.
“This book is beautifully illustrated and written,” Maria Sylvian, one reader, said in a review. “As a new parent, I have been looking for books to not only entertain but educate. I would never have imagined that the concept of DNA could be taught to such young children, but my daughter seemed to really enjoy listening and even picked up some science vocabulary.”
Joseph Rice, another reader, agreed and credited Fregene for her ability to simplify the teachings for that younger audience.
“Folakemi is a bright star in the universe of children,” he said in a review. “Her love for science shines brightly. Her words and amazing illustrations are obviously easy enough for children to understand. This science teacher gives her a 4.0.”
Genetics research became an important topic for Fregene after her grandfather died from leukemia — the same illness her father was diagnosed with in 2007. With a great uncle and aunt who also have died from cancer, she quickly learned that she has a higher risk of developing cancer.