BELTON — A 19-year-old man was shot New Year’s Day in Belton near a local high school, Belton police said Tuesday.
The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. near the 500 block of East Third Avenue — near Belton New Tech High School, Belton Communications Manager Candice Griffin said Tuesday. The New Tech campus was still closed at the time.
The victim was shot twice in the road in front of a residence, and neighbors heard gunshots in the area.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he is currently being treated and is in stable condition, Griffin said.
Griffin said she did not release the identity of the shooting victim because the victim “wasn’t “comfortable having his name released.” He is still in the hospital under treatment for gunshot wounds.
Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis told the Telegram Tuesday evening that there was possibly a concern about retaliation against the victim. In that event, the victim’s name wouldn’t be released by the department without obtaining a ruling from the Attorney General’s office, he said.
However, the victim’s name — Preston Bales of Rogers — was eventually released at 6:15 p.m. by Ellis.
Suspects in the shooting have been identified, and formal charges are under review by the Bell County District Attorney’s office, according to Griffin.