BELTON — An 18-year-old Bell County resident bonded out Saturday after he was arrested Friday and charged with homicide.
The warrant for the arrest of John Ryan Osborn was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield, who recommended a $100,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Monday. Bond was set at $100,000.
Osborn is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Joshua Allen Reyner, who was shot in the back. He was killed at 1610 S. Wall St. at a home where he was staying. Neighbors heard two gunshots in the area.
Osborn is a Belton Independent School District student, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said.
A fundraiser was established that, as of Monday, exceeded its goal of $2,700. The money raised will go to Belton Independent School District’s Special Education Department to recognize the positive difference it made in Reyner’s life.
The GoFundMe account may be found at https://bit.ly/2Td5drF.