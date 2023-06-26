SALADO — Anne Beiler of Salado, co-founder of the Auntie Anne pretzel chain, gave a signing for her new cookbook, “Come to the Table,” on Sunday afternoon at Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado.
Nancy Pratt of Salado, one of Beiler’s assistants, said Beiler and her husband, Jason, founded the pretzel chain about 25 years ago. They started out at a farmer’s market in Lancaster, Pa., she said. They sold the chain in 2013 and moved to Salado.
According to the bio in a previous book, “The Secret Lies Within,” Beiler was named one of America’s 500 Women Entrepreneurs. Her story has been on many television shows, including Secret Millionaire, The Oprah Winfrey Show and Good Morning America. She has been written up in such publications as Fortune Magazine, Guidepost and Nation’s Restaurant News.
At the book signing, Beiler assured the crowd that she went through all the recipes of her new book.
“I made them three times,” she said. “It was the hardest thing for me to do.”
That’s because she grew up in an Amish family, she said, where you didn’t always measure. For the cookbook, everything had to be right.
She gave a lot of credit to her husband, Jonas, who she married 55 years ago come September.
“We love sharing our story wherever we go,” she said.
Growing up on an Amish farm was not so different back then, she said. Farming was a way of life for a lot of Americans and is a culture all its own.
“It looks hard and it is a hard way to make a living,” she said. “But I feel rich when it comes to growing up on a farm with my parents and eight siblings.”
Everybody knew how to work hard, she said.
“It was always about us and not me,” she said. “It’s a lifestyle of perseverance. You do what other people don’t feel like doing.”
“Come to the Table” carries a deep meaning, she said.
Down on the farm, the family came to the table on a regular basis, she said.
“We never started eating until everyone was there,” she said.
All three meals were at the same time every day, she said, and if their father was still out in the field, the rest of them waited until he got there.
“Everybody bowed their heads and thanked God for the food,” she said. “Why was that important? Because we knew where the food came from. It came from the earth.”
Sometimes they had to take helpings in consideration of others, she said.
We are living in such a different time, she said.
“How many of you would love to just sit at the table with your entire family?” she said. “It’s different today. The world has changed so dramatically.”
Amy Rosterholtz of Waco said she bought a copy of “Come to the Table” for her and her husband.
“I’m excited, because my son and I both love to cook,” she said. “I also want her leadership book that’s out. It’s pretty good.”
Kathleen Smith of Salado stood in line for a book signing.
“I have two of her books and I’ve heard her speak,” she said. “Of course I’ve had the pretzels. They’re just good.”