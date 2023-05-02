Retired Col. Renita Menyhert

Retired Col. Renita Menyhert, shown during her days as a military journalist, will be the featured speaker at the Books For Lunch event from noon to 1 p.m. May 10. The series focuses on local authors and will be held in the Temple Public Library board room.

 Courtesy photo

As a military journalist and radio broadcaster, retired U.S. Army Col. Renita Menyhert has told the stories of Cold War-era troops stationed near Germany’s border with Czechoslovakia and famous battles involving American soldiers.