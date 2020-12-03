A Confederate historic item on display at the Temple Police Department was removed Monday morning by Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
The Confederate $10 bill facsimile was displayed among historic Temple police badges in a lobby display case for years — although officials don’t know how it got there.
Reynolds removed the item Monday morning after a Telegram story mentioned the item Sunday.
“Chief Reynolds and other TPD leadership were unaware the item was on display,” Temple spokeswoman Emily Parks said. “But, once it was brought to his attention, the chief had it removed immediately.”
Bennie Walsh, president of the Temple NAACP branch, said he talked with Reynolds about the item over the weekend.
“He didn’t know it was there, just as we didn’t know it was there,” Walsh said Thursday.
Reynolds called Walsh to tell him the item was removed from display. “I told him I appreciated it,” Walsh said. “It helps alleviate any problems that might come about from that.”
The police chief’s action is an indication that the police department is reaching out to the community to address their concerns, Walsh said.
Reynolds said the item was removed from the police display case because it was not appropriate.
“History and heritage each have an important place in our community and I recognized that members of our community and the public feel differently on those issues,” Reynolds said in a statement. “However, the police department display case is not the appropriate place for that item. The police department is a place where all citizens, staff and visitors should feel safe, included and heard. We are committed to treating all citizens equally as we drive hate, discrimination and divisiveness out of our city, so it was immediately removed. We will evaluate where and whether it should be displayed elsewhere.”
The Confederate facsimile bill’s removal “is a good thing,” Walsh said.
Reynolds, as well as former Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, have reached out to black and Hispanic leaders in Temple to address racial issues, Walsh said.
“I’m glad to see the positivity coming out of the Temple Police Department,” Walsh said.