Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People are gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Commemorations are planned at the attack sites at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and in many other places. President Joe Biden is due to join service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. His visit is a reminder that the impact of 9/11 was felt in every corner of the nation, however remote. The hijacked-plane attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.