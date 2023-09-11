The Temple-area community came together on Monday morning outside of the Temple Central Fire Station on North Third Street to remember and honor the 2,977 lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 30-minute program featured remarks from the Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles, Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and the Striking of the Four Fives — a ringing of a bell that commemorates the line-of-duty deaths and the collapse of the World Trade Center’s North and South towers.
“It is difficult to think of an event that so profoundly transformed U.S. public opinion across so many dimensions as the 9/11 attacks,” Davis said. “The heroic efforts of first responders on 9/11 and in the days that followed demonstrated the bravery and dedication of firefighters, police officers, paramedics and other emergency personnel.”
He emphasized how the attacks prompted the United States to engage in military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the lasting effects the tragedy has had on Americans both mentally and physically.
“The events of Sept. 11, 2001, continue to shape policies, security measures and the collective memory of the United States,” Davis said. “The impact on communities, especially those directly affected, is a reminder of the importance of resilience and unity in the face of adversity.”
During the program, Assistant Fire Chief Kirby Bush told participants about the history behind the Striking of the Four Fives, which dates back to 1865.
“The fire service is rich with ceremony, custom and tradition,” he said. “The custom of rendering final honors has its origins in the fire department of New York, where many years ago, long before the advent of radios or pagers, fire alarms and daily announcements were dispatched from central headquarters to outlying firehouses by a system of bell commands and telegraph.”
Each announcement, Kirby noted, had its own series of bell strikes.
“When a firefighter died in the line of duty or when some important official or personage died, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes, followed by the announcement,” he said. “The custom has continued down to the present day.”
First responders from Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Police Department stood solemnly each time the bell was struck.
In the hours that followed, students and staff across several Bell County school districts had their own opportunities to remember and reflect on the events that transpired on and after 9/11.
Secondary schools had moments of silence and lesson plans regarding the day’s significance, while some elementary schools participated in “freedom walks” where they strolled around their campus waving American flags.
Other area residents, meanwhile, could be heard — at work, the store, the post office, etc. — sharing their stories of when and where they were on Sept. 11, 2001 and how it impacted them.
“It is my hope and prayer that when tragedy strikes again, our community will rise up and be a shining example of what we should all strive to be,” Davis said.