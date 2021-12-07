Temple Fire & Rescue elves scrambled through the aisles of Walmart on Thursday to get the last items needed for to fulfill their Christmas list.
“For every child, we get a needs and a wants list from the parents,” Susan Randles, Rescue Elves program coordinator and wife of Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles. “We then fulfill as much as we can from our donations that come prior to our shopping day. Then on our shopping day we get all of the other needs.”
She said the things kids asked most for this year were art and crafts supplies, but there’s usually a need for the older children in the families.
“We always need things related to teenagers,” Randles said. “We actually handle (children) from birth to 18, if they still live at home. We got a lot of things for little kids, but we need things for teens, like makeup and stuff like that.”
The Temple Fire & Rescue program works in conjunction with the Temple and Belton school districts to choose families needing a little help to have a merry Christmas.
“We currently have 48 families and about 138 children that we’ll help,” Randles said.
The selected families will receive their items during an event over the weekend, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.
“We’re trying to get everything set up for our drive-through event on the 11th,” he said. “Last year, since we were under very heavy COVID-19 restrictions, we started a drive-through event. The families just have to come through, and we will load up the presents into their vehicle as they drive up to us.”
He said this year they saw an influx of those in need and a slight reduction of donations received.
“Honestly, it has been a little bit slower. That’s why we’re trying to push the last few donations so we can finish up,” he said. “This year, there was an overwhelming increase in the number of families that needed assistance. We’re doing everything that we can to help those families in our community.”
Two stations sent a squadron of three firefighters each to help with the purchases Tuesday. They, along with other support staff, took to the aisles of the Walmart store in West Temple to fulfill the note cards given to them with the sizes and items needed.
“This is our first time doing it,” said Temple Fire & Rescue Capt. Brett Epperson said as he shopped. “It’s nice to help kids have a good Christmas. I like the outfits I picked up.”
Jennifer Henager, fire and emergency manager specialist, picked up a set of cards to help fulfill two wish lists.
“I got two families, one has two boys and two girls, and the other has two boys,” she said. “Right now, I’m focused on clothes to make sure that their needs are met, then I’m heading over to toys.”
Donations are being accepted at any fire station through today.