BELTON — Calling it a “Day of Action,” a group of educators, parents and community members rallied Saturday afternoon on the lawn of the Bell County Courthouse.
The purpose of the rally was to “teach the truth about U.S. History,” said Aya Eneli, one of the organizers. “The event comes as lawmakers in 15 plus states, including Texas, attempt to ban lessons about the role of racism, sexism, heterosexism and other oppression,” she said. “Governor Abbott has proclaimed his intent to sign House Bill 3979 and has already signed House Bill 2479 into law.”
The event was co-sponsored by Black Ladies Advancing Qualitative and Quantitative Change, the Bell County Democratic Party and Community Hands of Central Texas. Speakers included Jose Martinez, a college professor; Kayren Gray, an educational consultant and author of “The Road to Equity;” Chris Rosenberg, chairman of the Bell County Democratic Party; the Rev. Philemon Brown; Gabriela Gonzalez, a student at Killeen High School; and Jennifer Lee, an educator.
Eneli said HB 3979 and other similar bills seek to limit the exposition of the full history of the nation.
“Not acknowledging the country’s actual history, including racism and other oppression, is a deception, not education,” she said.
Following Eneli on the program, Martinez said, “After a white republican brought up the Critical Race Theory, people started criticizing it who didn’t know what it was about. Critical Race Theory simply refers to inequality.”
The country doesn’t have a democracy if the students aren’t taught the truth about inequality, he said.
In an aside, he said June 12 is called the “loving date,” because in 1967 the Supreme Court allowed interracial marriages.
Even so, he said, people don’t ordinarily see mixed races riding in cars together, or coming to dinner together.
“Racism is about one group benefiting at the cost of another,” he said.
One example of privilege in America, he said, is that men make lower grades than women, but men get the better jobs
“Abbott and others are now trying to ban Critical Race Theory because they are in a panic over blacks and Hispanics becoming a majority in Texas,” he said.
Martinez said President Grover Cleveland was worried about the African-Americans becoming too numerous. Other racist presidents, he said, included Ronald Reagan and Woodrow Wilson.
“White supremacists are designated today as the main American terrorists,” he said.
Rosenberg said she was proud to take a stand against HB 3979.
“I’m also here as a former teacher,” she said, “where race was discussed every day.”
That discussion makes some white people uncomfortable, she said.
“There is no such thing as a benevolent slave-owner,” she said. “We have never been a nation of white people. We have been a nation for white people.”
We should “fight back against fairy tales that cover up America’s original sin,” she said.
Jennifer Lee said children are old enough to experience racism, so “we need to be talking about it,” She called HB 3979 “a love letter to white supremacy.”
She went into a description of the fascist movement in Italy during the 1920s. It began with education reform, she said, telling the children how great Italians were. Mussolini called it “patriotic education,” she said.
“HB 3979 is our patriotic education,” she said.
In the 1930s, she said, Adolph Hitler did the same thing for Germany. By 1939, she said, 90 percent of Germany’s young people had learned “how to be a Nazi.”