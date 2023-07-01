For many Americans, Fourth of July fireworks are an exciting and fun way to celebrate the birth of our nation. But for some people — and many animals — fireworks can be a frightening experience.
Firecrackers, skyrockets and pyrotechnic displays can aggravate PTSD in veterans and emergency responders, and they often cause panic in pets, horses and wildlife.
Oscar Solis, a retired U.S. Marine, doesn’t much care for celebrating the Fourth of July because of PTSD — post-traumatic stress disorder that can stem from a dramatic event such as battle, emergency situations or being a crime victim.
“I’m very honored by the intent, but it’s the celebration behind it — the fireworks, the large crowds — that’s a bit much for me,” said Solis, a veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
According to Dr. Elizabeth Coe, a licensed psychologist with Baylor Scott & White’s Warriors Research Institute, Solis is far from alone. Every year the nation celebrates its independence with fireworks, and these loud and bright celebrations of freedom can seriously impact veterans who have defended it.
“Fireworks can be a trauma trigger,” Coe said. “The sounds, smells and flashes of light can bring back thoughts and memories of a traumatic moment for those suffering from PTSD.
“Some of these celebrations can have a lot of meaning for military veterans — they often cause former soldiers to think deeply about what it means to serve their country,” she said. “The Fourth of July can be a loaded holiday with positive and negative aspects for veterans.”
The Warriors Research Institute, based in Waco, has been around since 2013, and Coe has been affiliated with the institute for about five years.
“We have been serving veterans through statewide grant programs,” she said. “We are funded by the Texas Veterans Commission, and we are treating veterans and first responders through Telehealth.”
Coe said reactions to fireworks can be severe for veterans and others with PTSD.
“A lot of things can happen — it all depends on the person,” she said. “These reactions can cause an elevated heart rate and higher blood pressure, and make the body respond like it is truly in danger such as being in combat or being chased by a tiger. The body thinks it is in a threatening situation.”
Persons suffering from PTSD can be treated with a variety of therapies, Coe said.
“Is healing possible? I say yes,” she said. “I believe it can go away with the appropriate therapy.”
The Warriors Research Institute offers a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week hotline for veterans and emergency responders in need, Coe said. They can reach a health professional by calling 254-716-6208 or emailing wri@bswhealth.org.
Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said fireworks can harm people and damage property, and he emphasized that fireworks are illegal in Temple and its neighboring cities.
“Temple is a community that truly cares about its neighbors,” Randles said. “One in seven residents are veterans. Let’s support those who served our country and help our community stay safe from unintentional burns.”
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds agreed. He said that even though fireworks can be sold legally in Bell County, it is against the law to sell, possess or set off fireworks within the city limits.
While many Americans enjoy the booming sounds and flashing colors associated with fireworks, noisy Fourth of July celebrations also can be a terrifying experience for wild and domestic animals. The Temple Animal Shelter suggests that residents keep their dogs and cats indoors when fireworks can be heard to avoid the risk of panic or escape.
Ron Gill of Texas AgriLife said fireworks also can cause reactions with farm animals and wildlife.
“I’ve never really seen adverse reactions in cattle or sheep, but horses are sensitive to sounds,” he said. “There are many horses in and around Temple, so fireworks could be an issue for horse owners.
“Another concern in Central Texas would be fireworks catching a house, barn or straw on fire — that could be a huge problem,” Gill said.
Many animals become so frightened by the noise of fireworks that they run from familiar people and environments and become lost. They also may suffer devastating or even fatal effects from the stress.
Here are some tips to help veterans cope with triggers:
• Avoid avoidance. Avoidance can be a short-term fix, but it tends to worsen the problem over time. It’s helpful to confront safe triggers you’ve wanted to avoid gradually. Some veterans may need help from a mental health professional.
• Remind yourself where you are and what is happening around you. Repeating simple reminders, such as “this is not a combat zone” and “these are only fireworks,” can help reset the brain during a PTSD trigger.
• Change the body’s temperature. Safely lowering body temperatures can remind someone quickly where they are and help quell PTSD triggers. Veterans can take a cold shower, or use an ice pack, ice cubes, frozen vegetables packs or splash cold water.
• Schedule meaningful activities you enjoy. Planning self-care can boost your mood, which can offset the overall impact of stress triggers.