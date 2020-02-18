BELTON — The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the first-floor courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
Andrew Turnbo will speak on the “Process of a Historical Restoration.”
The commission, currently made up of 15 members, works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court.
For more information, contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.