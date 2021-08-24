The Temple Independent School District kicked its 2021-22 academic year off on Tuesday, and students in Temple High’s Career and Technical Education programs are excited to be a year closer to earning their industry-based certifications.
Although he is still adjusting to his new bell schedule, Quin’Anthony Taplin, a Temple High junior, told the Telegram it felt great to be back on campus.
This year, the 16-year-old — who has aspirations to become a veterinarian — is enrolled in the CTE Center’s veterinary program.
“Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to be a vet,” the 16-year-old said. “I’ve always had love for animals, so I decided to pursue it as a career.”
Taplin hopes to qualify for his program’s practicum course next year, so he can have the opportunity to learn outside the classroom through community partners like Animal Medical Care and the Temple Veterinary Hospital.
“The plan is to get hours of training with them,” he said. “It’ll help me come out of high school with a vet-med certification,” he said. “Then I want to move onto Texas A&M University and get a (veterinary medicine and biomedical sciences) degree.”
Meanwhile, Trey Hoke, a fellow Temple High junior, is eager to get back into the rhythm of coding.
“I just like coding and building things that no one can really think of,” he told the Telegram. “Right now, we’re learning about a program called Python … but I’ve been going home and learning about UNITY and all of these other different kinds of programs by using YouTube.”
Hoke, who noted how he is currently developing his own multi-platform video game, is striving to take his skills to the next level this year.
“I just wanted to know what it was like to make (video games) … and now I’ve just been going from there,” the 17-year-old said.
Jennifer Rutherford, a CTE coordinator at Temple High, said that more than 150 students earned industry-based certifications in 2021 — nearly triple the number of students that earned industry-based certifications in 2020.
“We definitely want to meet or beat that for 2022,” she said. “So our goal is to continue to focus on those industry-based certifications with service-based learning … and we’re incorporating some new and innovative teaching methods to help us with those two goals.”
This year, Rutherford noted how CTE students will occasionally rely on benchmark assessments.
“We’re implementing benchmark assessments to see where students are before (academically) before they go in to take the exam,” she said. “I think that is helpful for the kids and the instructors, because it lets both of them know what areas they are already strong in and what areas they need to grow in. We obviously have great students and great teachers, so I think we’re just going to continue to knock it out of the park this year.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott was ready to see students back in their classrooms on Tuesday.
“The only way to really jeopardize (school) is to be careless by not being diligent or adhering to safety protocols,” Ott previously told the Telegram.
Although school systems in Texas are not legally allowed to mandate masks at campuses, Ott repeatedly urged his community to opt for face coverings when necessary.
“As a school district, we strongly encourage the wearing of masks,” he said in a letter to parents on Thursday. “Many ISDs have started before and I am seeing some that are doing well, and others that are not doing so well. I would like to continue our success from last year.”
On Tuesday, Ott acknowledged those within the Temple ISD community that elected to wear a face covering while on campus — a precautionary measure he is “confident” students and staff will continue to follow.
“I actually went to all 15 campuses today and, in my own observations, I would say that the staff and students exceeded my expectations with respect to safety protocols,” Ott said. “As far as face coverings, a clear majority of staff and students were wearing them, especially at the elementary campuses where students are not eligible for vaccinations.
“I have said this from day one, and it was validated today, families want their children in school.”