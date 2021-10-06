A 21-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly tried to evade Temple police.
Dwight Whiteley of North Little Rock, Ark., was arrested during the incident, which occurred at about noon in the 2300 block of South First Street, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
She said a 911 caller said a man pointed a gun at her.
When police arrived, the suspect tried to evade officers and struck a Temple College police golf cart in the process. The Temple College officer was not injured, Arreguin said.
Temple police took Whiteley into custody in the parking lot of the University Courtyard Apartments, 2315 S. First St., Arreguin said.
Temple Police vehicles surrounded the suspect’s tan SUV in the parking lot of the apartment complex as the investigation continued.
Whiteley was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday evening. His bond was not immediately set, according to jail records.