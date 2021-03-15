One in series on Sunshine Week.
Did a murder suspect attend Belton High School?
It depends on what question you ask the district’s top communication official.
The Belton Independent School District supplied two answers to the Telegram when it asked on March 1 about the enrollment of murder suspect Robert Garnett, 17, who is charged in the death of Belton High School junior Fernando Martinez, 16.
The Telegram is writing a series of stories on Sunshine Week, which focuses on open records and transparency in government.
Police believe Garnett fatally shot the teenager in August 2020. The Aug. 20 shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Smith Street near Lions Field baseball complex. Martinez was shot twice after a dispute, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
Garnett — one of two suspects charged with murder in the case — was in custody at the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a $1 million bond. The second suspect is a Temple 16-year-old who is not identified because he is considered a juvenile.
When the Telegram sent a question, “Checking to see if Robert Garnett, DOB: 6-30-03, is a student in the Belton school district,” Elizabeth Cox, BISD’s executive director of communications and community engagement, had a simple reply.
“Robert Garnett is not currently enrolled in Belton ISD,” Cox said.
A follow-up question sent 20 minutes later asked, “What dates was he (Garnett) enrolled in BISD?”
Cox didn’t reply until the next day, listing the dates Garnett was enrolled, “August 2013 to January 2021.”
Garnett “completed senior year coursework (Sept. 2020 to Jan. 2021) as a virtual learner,” said Cox, who has worked as head of communications for Belton ISD for about three years and spent eight years working for Sen. John Cornyn as a deputy regional director and services academy nominations coordinator.
Later, during a phone call with an editor about the discrepancy, Cox insisted, “I answered the question.”
An arrest affidavit from Bell County provided greater detail about Garnett’s role at Belton High School.
Garnett told police that he recognized Fernando “from attending school together,” the affidavit said.
Dave Leiber, Watchdog columnist for The Dallas Morning News, said school districts are increasingly more sophisticated in their communication tactics.
“School districts have tremendous propaganda powers, and they use them better than any other kind of government,” Leiber wrote in 2016. “I call this the Madison Avenue-ization of independent school districts. Superintendents and board members sell their product the way Ivory sells soap.”
“During the past two decades, I’ve watched school districts grow more sophisticated in their use of messaging,” Leiber said. “The web has given districts a powerful publishing machine. Districts are quick to brag, but they usually omit facts and opinions that counter their stance of perfection. District websites and e-newsletters almost never offer both sides of any story.”
Getting both sides of a story can be difficult when government records only have one side provided.
In the affidavit about the shooting death, it said, “At the exchange, the suspect stated that the victim took possession of the firearm and did run away without paying. The suspect stated that the other individual (the juvenile) with him began firing his firearm toward the victim and that the suspect also fired one shot.”
The Martinez family disputed the account given to police. Jacqueline Martinez Moreno, Fernando’s older sister, said information in the affidavit about her brother trying to buy a gun surprised her.
“I don’t know how true that is since it came from the suspect,” she said. “We haven’t heard it firsthand. My brother was not involved at all with guns.… He was not out on the streets. He was not a thug. …”
Martinez was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
The juvenile suspect was arrested in August in the area of Orion Drive and East Cedar Crest Lane in Temple after evading police in a vehicle. The 16-year-old was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
When the Telegram asked Belton police spokeswoman Candice Griffin why Garnett’s arrest occurred more than six months later, she replied quickly and clearly.
Griffin said it took detectives several months to develop their case on Garnett.
“The 16-year-old was identified quickly. A thorough investigation revealed there was a second shooter,” Griffin said. “A case had to be developed on the second shooter and presented” to the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
“This process, as well as the review by the DA’s office, took some time,” she said.