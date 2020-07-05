The city of Temple has finalized the draft of its Crestview Neighborhood Plan.
The plan is part of the Temple’s “Love Where You Live” initiative, in which the city is developing long-range plans for individual neighborhoods to focus on economic development, city projects and private investment, according to a news release.
The final draft of the plan for the Crestview Neighborhood Planning District is available on the city of Temple YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofTemple.
“We are really excited to present this opportunity for residents to see some of the conceptual ideas and potential development opportunities that the designers have identified within the Crestview Neighborhood,” Neighborhood Services Manager Nancy Glover said in the release. “Residents are encouraged to watch the broadcast and provide their feedback on the ideas and concepts presented.”
The Crestview neighborhood is one of 18 planning districts within Temple. It encompasses the area south of East Avenue H, between BNSF Railroad and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop. The plan places strong emphasis on improving quality of life while increasing access to affordable housing, the release said.
Residents can also view the plan online at templetx.gov/lovewhereyoulive and submit feedback to npdnews@templetx.gov.