A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict two young men — including a Fort Hood soldier — on sexual assault charges after they met a 14-year-old girl on a dating app and had sex with her.
Aaron Kane Ford, 20, of Fort Hood, and Kolton Mitcham, 18, of Salado, will not be indicted on second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child. They met the girl through the adult-oriented Tinder app.
The two men were arrested in January after a warrant was filed on Jan. 4. Ford posted a $75,000 bond on Jan. 31, while Mitcham posted a $100,000 bond on Jan. 6.
The arrests stemmed from two different dates when the girl was picked up by each suspect and driven to an isolated area for sex.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, investigators learned about the encounters on Oct. 5, 2021 during an investigation at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
The girl told investigators she agreed to be picked by Ford on an undisclosed date at 2 a.m. for a sexual encounter at Miller Park.
“Afterwards, the suspect drove the victim back to the original place in Temple,” the affidavit said. “The victim further stated she was 14 years of age at the time and not married.”
Ford was interviewed and, according to the affidavit, said he met the girl, and they drove to a park where the two hung out in his Jeep.
Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra of the Fort Hood Public Affairs Office previously confirmed Ford was an enlisted soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood since September 2021.
Bocanegra did not immediately respond to inquiries about Ford’s current enlistment.
The affidavit also said the girl told investigators that on Oct. 1, 2021, she was picked up by Mitcham at 9 p.m. and driven to the Temple Mall parking lot for a sexual encounter.
During an interview, Mitcham corroborated the girl’s story.
A spokeswoman from the Temple Police Department previously told the Telegram both encounters happened in October.