A Temple man was indicted on a felony burglary charge by a grand jury Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a safe full of guns and ammunition.
Otoniel Nunez, 23, was indicted on a burglary of a habitation charge, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest report filed by the Temple Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Dec. 6 in the 3300 block of Chisholm Trail about a theft of a safe with “numerous boxes of ammunition, a gold-colored watch, nine firearms and magazines for the weapons.”
The next day, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 GMC Yukon driven by Nunez for expired vehicle registration. Officers noted on the affidavit seeing Nunez go inside an abandoned home and return to the vehicle.
“Officers asked the suspect if he was in possession of any firearms,” the affidavit said. “He hesitated and stated he didn’t have any weapons on his person. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, the suspect stated there was a pistol in the glove box.”
As the vehicle was searched, the affidavit said, officers recovered two handguns and an AR-15 rifle with an extended magazine.
Nunez was interviewed by investigators and told them he allegedly helped take the safe and was present when it was opened, but he did not help dispose of it or open it, the affidavit said.
Court records show an arrest warrant for Angelina Garcia, 23, on the felony burglary charges related to the same crime.
Nunez remained in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail. He has been held since Dec. 10 in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
Nunez is due in the Bell County 27th Judicial District Court presided by Judge John Gauntt for a bond reduction hearing on Jan. 31, court records show.