The Texas NASP, an affiliate of the National Archery in the Schools Program, will hold its 2021 tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center.
NASP tournaments were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s tournament is following strict safety guidelines.
The first arrows are scheduled to fly at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and the final round should end by 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. NASP adheres to the international style of target shooting for grades 4-12 in their physical education classes.
The COVID-19 restrictions begin with check-in, according to a NASP media release. Although teams have already registered an online waiver, when they arrive at the Bell County Expo Center they will be required to have another coronavirus waiver which must be signed by students and coaches on site.
“This waiver can’t be signed ahead of time,” the release said. “There will be a large area of tables, spread apart, for teams to do this.”
Safety protocol for the meet will include the following and possibly other requirements:
Everyone at the tournament must wear a face covering at all times, even archers while shooting. Hand washing stations and hand sanitizers will be placed around the building.
Schools should bring their own bows and arrows so students are only touching their own school’s arrows. Targets will be placed further apart — six feet on center. The two students at each target will take turns at the shooting line, with each getting their full two-minute time.
Schools are encouraged to bring fewer spectators. This should be a limited number of the immediate family of each student.
There will be no awards ceremony immediately after the last flight. Awards will be delivered to schools in the weeks following the tournament. Any perfect ties among the top five boys and girls in the High School division will be settled by a shoot-off at a neutral site.
This year’s tournament T-shirts will be made by Lonestar Event Apparel, which will sell additional T-shirts at the tournament.