TROY — Troy High School’s graduating class of 1970 was determined to make a positive impact for their former stomping grounds.
“They got together and asked, ‘What can we do to support the school district? What can we do to have a legacy for our kids, grandkids and beyond that,” Darrell Becker, Troy ISD’s chief academic officer, told the Telegram. “So this idea of a Troy Education Enhancement Foundation was sort of percolating for a long time.”
But that idea is no longer just a concept and has become very much a reality for Troy ISD — a north Bell County school district that finished the 2020-2021 school year with 1,666 students, according to the Texas Education Agency.
“It all came together this past fall when they started to incorporate the organization by doing the legal framework for it,” Becker said. “So the papers are signed and the board is established … and on April 2 we had our kick-off fundraiser event with ‘honoring our heritage by enhancing our future’ as our theme.’”
Since TEEF was established in September 2021, it has raised more than $130,000 in donations from residents and businesses from the region for innovative education grants.
“It has completely exceeded our expectations on the district side,” Becker said. “We have provided in-kind support for communications and organization and some manpower for some of this … but we are thrilled about how the community and businesses in the Temple and Troy areas have supported us. There’s really created a lot of excitement.”
Bill Carberry, TEEF’s president and a member of Troy High School’s class of 1970, noted how they initially set a goal to raise $250,000 over three years.
“We were only a class of 26 and we’ve lost about six class members, so we created TEEF to honor them,” he said. “That’s how we started but it was a dream that the community made happen. It’s just a dream come true for us.”
During a teacher appreciation luncheon on Friday at the Troy High School commons, nearly $25,000 in total was awarded to Troy ISD teachers and staff.
Grant allocations included $1,271 for flexible seating for the math classroom at Raymond Mays Middle School, $1,812.15 for art display panels at Raymond Mays Middle School and $7,729.23 for innovative classroom furniture for the fourth-grade math classroom at Troy Elementary School.
“Mrs. Franklin will be receiving innovative, white-board ‘topped’ student desks and a teacher desk for the purpose of providing a convenient workspace for students and so she can efficiently monitor and provide feedback on student work in real time,” according to TEEF. “The furniture will replace older existing furniture.”
Gary McMurtry, Troy ISD’s school board president, was happy to see every grant proposal submitted be approved this year.
“We were excited to see the number of grants that were requested, based on a very short timeline for them to complete the application, and some of the teachers went through a grant application training session with our chief curriculum officer,” he said. “That might not be the case in the future, since we’ll have a more lengthy timeline for them to prepare (grant proposals), but we were excited.”
Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter agreed and emphasized how awarding these grants was a great way to conclude the school year.
“It’s been a challenging year but a lot of good things have happened, and all of our staff from the classroom to the buses has really worked hard to take care of our kiddos this year,” he said. “So we’re really glad to celebrate this day.”
Although Johnny Giebler, a former Troy ISD superintendent, would have liked to have seen TEEF established during his time with the district, he emphasized how it was simply wishful thinking back then.
“We weren’t quite ready at that time, but I am glad that the class of ’70 stepped forward, because sometimes you need somebody to take that first step,” he said. “They’ve done that … and the progress made in just one year is outstanding. We’ve just hit the tip of the iceberg really.”