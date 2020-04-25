The availability of COVID-19 test kits is not an issue in Bell County, according to local government and health officials. Neither is hospital capacity.
Nearly 3,200 tests have been performed in the county, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Local hospital officials said their facilities have plenty of beds, coronavirus tests and protective personal equipment.
But those silver linings do not mean Bell County is in the clear. The pandemic is far from over.
“We’re not even close to the end. If you look, we’re ‘quote’ past the peak. We may be past the first peak,” Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of medical services, said during a recent local update on the coronavirus. “But the behavior of viruses is such that there’s likely to be a second peak, and that’s why we continue to caution about social distancing and continuing with non-pharmacologic measures to address this virus. We are in the middle.”
The number of infections in Bell County continues to grow daily. The largest number of cases came on April 9 and April 16 when the Bell County Public Health District reported 10 cases each day.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” Greenberg said. “And our world has actually changed.”
Keeping the number of cases low was a goal for local officials. It’s why officials issued stay-at-home orders and advised residents to keep their distance from others, wear a mask in public and to frequently wash their hands.
“We’re in this phase now where we’ve seen our efforts are paying off,” health district director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We’re not seeing the extreme scares that early on we were worried about, (such as) hospital capacity being overwhelmed. We’re not seeing those things occur because we’ve taken steps.”
Seeing results, though, is a double-edged sword.
“But that leads to a sense of complacency. That leads to people saying, ‘Oh, everything is fine. I’m going to go right back to my life as normal.’ We can’t go from 0 to 60 immediately — and that’s going to be the hard thing to stress,” she explained. “I know people want to get back to normal. I know this is hard for people. But if we aren’t careful about taking those steps gently, we’re going to end up in a bad position.”
To avoid the fate Robison-Chadwell mentioned, she said Bell County residents will need to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and keep practicing social distancing. She stressed those recommendations were made based on data.
Applying data
Officials warned Bell County still has a number of challenges ahead. Chief among them is data and how to use it to make decisions.
“From my perspective, the issues are identification, assimilation and then application of the correct data and information so we can move forward and out of the phases we’re in and into the next phase — hopefully return to something akin to normal as we go forward,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
That return to normalcy took its first step Friday when non-essential businesses in Texas began offering retail-to-go services.
A debate is occurring on what criteria officials should use to determine how to reopen the Lone Star State and the nation, Blackburn said. It almost certainly will be a phased approach.
“Should it be the number of positive tests for x number of days? Should it be the number of deaths for x number of days and downward trends? Should it be — you can fill in the blank,” the former Temple Economic Development Corp. president said. “There are multiple thresholds and criteria being discussed right now in terms of what those should be.”
Blackburn, though, stressed those decisions are being made by state officials.
“Those decisions about reopening … are in the hands of the governor,” he said.
Robison-Chadwell echoed Blackburn about the utilization of data being a current challenge. She said there is a bevy of data coming out of local COVID-19 cases, and public health officials are trying to figure what it is telling them.
“When you get into data analysis, you uncover a lot of interesting patterns. We’re not at a point yet where we’ve been able to do as much of that analysis,” the health district director said. “We’re figuring those things out now, and we’re figuring out how to deal with all of the information that we suddenly have.”
‘We still see heart attacks’
Caylee Travis, chief nursing officer at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, identified another issue health care officials are beginning to see.
“One thing that we have seen are the people who are waiting way too long to come into the hospital because they’re afraid to come to the hospital. We need to make sure those people are being taken care of as well,” Travis said. “We still see heart attacks. We still see people with appendicitis. Those people need to not wait. We’re taking care of them. We’re taking care of our staff.”
Baylor Scott & White plans to address that concern by testing patients for COVID-19.
“We currently have enough test kits for people who are symptomatic, and we’re going to expand testing to patients who are about to have surgery and procedures done,” Greenberg said.
‘If we do our job well’
Robison-Chadwell emphasized one of the biggest obstacles ahead is reminding people that stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines are working.
So far, it appears residents and businesses are complying with those orders. As of Wednesday, Bell County had a total of 201 complaints or requests from residents about people not complying with the statewide stay-at-home order, Blackburn said.
The county government received 130 compliance complaints, Killeen got 56, Harker Heights had 10 and Temple had five, the county judge said. No citations have been issued, he said.
“What that says is that we have seen outstanding compliance from our business community,” Blackburn said.
Robison-Chadwell described her end goal for the pandemic.
“If we do our job well, it looks like we overreacted. If we do what we were supposed to do, everybody says, ‘What were you freaking out about?’ And that’s a huge concern for us,” she said. “Because if we don’t do things well and if the community doesn’t respond to our recommendations well, then we get, ‘Well, you didn’t do enough.’ I don’t want us to get to a point where they said we didn’t do enough.”
Instead, what Robison-Chadwell would rather hear once the pandemic is over is that officials overreacted and the coronavirus was not as bad as expected.
“I would rather take that all day long,” the health district director said. “So that’s what I hope to hear by the end of this.”