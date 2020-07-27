A 22-year-old Temple man was arrested and charged after he allegedly shot a male June 7 in an apartment complex's parking lot.
Daekwon Kenyahta Maurice Ricks was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The shooting victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries that reportedly weren't life-threatening.
The man was shot sometime prior to 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot at the Village at Meadowbend Apartments, 2787 Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
Ricks was arrested after an investigation and a July 10 arrest warrant was issued. He was found Saturday during a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Avenue H.
He has several aliases, according to Bell County Jail records, that are mainly spelling changes.
Ricks has convictions dating back to 2016, and many of them were for stolen or burglarized vehicles, according to arrest records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
However, he has spent no time in state jail or prison, according to DPS records. Instead, he spent time in county jails.
Ricks was convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana in 2016 and 2019; unauthorized use of a vehicle in 2017, for which his sentence was five years deferred adjudication probation; forgery in 2018, and he was given 100 days in jail; and four vehicle burglaries on the same date in 2019. His sentence for the vehicle burglaries was 180 days in county jail - which ran concurrently.
His bond was set at $500,000.