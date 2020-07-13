Local farmers are expected to see average yields this harvest season after conflicting conditions affected crops.
Officials at Texas A&M AgriLife’s Bell County Extension Office said the weather this year is expected to produce both good and bad yields for some crops which will balance out to an average year. The recent heat has come in time to affect some of the area’s corn and cotton crops while too late to damage the area’s wheat crops.
Lyle Zoeller, a Bell County AgriLife Extension agent, said the main crops in the area for harvest are corn, wheat, cotton and hay.
“Corn is the number one crop (around here) no doubt, with corn we’ve got (about) 70,000 acres planted,” Zoeller said. “When it is all said and done, it is going to be a pretty average year probably. A lot of it is dependent on when it got planted.”
Corn will be where local farmers will see decreased harvests, Zoeller said, with later harvests of the crop expected to feel the heat and have lower than average harvests. Those farmers who planted their corn early will have higher than average harvest, enough to balance those farmers with worse years.
Bell County farmer David E. Leigh said the recent lack of rain has not affected his crop harvests yet, with his corn set to be harvested soon.
Leigh, who farms wheat, corn and cotton, said he usually plants his corn in late February or early March and harvests in late July or early August. He estimates this year’s corn harvest will be a little bit above average.
“The lack of rain recently hasn’t affected us too much,” Leigh said. “The corn, most of it, got good rains early when it made the seed so it is really pretty good. (The growth) really depends on the rains, if it doesn’t get the rains in May it will affect it greatly.”
Zoeller said cotton, which is harvested later in the season, will not be as affected as the local corn crop since it can deal with the heat.
Though cotton can stand the heat better than corn, Zoeller said it, along with the second cutting of hay, will still need some more rain.
“Cotton is planted a little bit later and it got kind of a slow start,” Zoeller said. “It is kind of doing fair, it does OK in hot weather (but) it is going to need a rainfall event here pretty soon. It is too early to guess yield potential at this point.”
Zoeller said local livestock could also be affected by the summer weather, with cattle tending to get stressed due to increased humidity during the summer. Other than cattle, Zoeller said locally raised livestock tend to be accustomed to the summer heat.