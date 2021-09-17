A Belton High School student is jailed after being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Louis Galvan, 17, remains in custody at the Bell County Jail, charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
Galvan is currently enrolled as a junior at Belton High School, but has not attended classes at the campus this year, Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. He first enrolled in BISD in 2016, she said.
On April 14, Belton officers were dispatched to a local hotel when a woman told police that her 13-year-old daughter ran away from home and was found in a hotel room with Galvan.
The mother learned her daughter was allowed into a room by hotel staff and observed that her daughter and Galvan were partially clothed after getting out of the shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
Galvan initially denied sexual contact with the girl, but both told officers they had sexual intercourse in the room, as well as one other time.
The girl told her mother that she and Galvan had been dating for about four months, and that they first had sex at her home in Bell County.
The mother told police her daughter did not come home from school on April 13.
Galvan picked the girl up from school that day, “making sure to park nearby so as not to be seen on the (school surveillance) cameras,” the affidavit said.
The two spent the night at the hotel, “had sex and showered together,” the document said.
Galvan was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 8.