After another late night with the Texas Legislature, state Rep. Hugh Shine talked to the Temple Kiwanis about redistricting and other matters on Tuesday.
Shine started by noting he got only about five hours of sleep as the end of a third special session of the Legislature ran until about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
“I share with friends all the time that politics has gotten to the point where it’s not for the faint of heart,” Shine said, later noting the redistricting process will continue to face court challenges.
“One of the things that occurs during redistricting is that if a member retires, resigns, dies, seeks another office during the redistricting cycle, that particular district is open for parting … for adjoining districts,” Shine said.
When Bell County’s state senator, Dr. Dawn Buckingham, announced she was running for state land commissioner, Shine noted, all of the counties she represented came into play for all the incumbents whose areas adjoin it. The same occurred with state Sen. Jane Nelson’s district to the north when she announced her retirement.
So the new district Bell County was written into will have the county in the northern part of the district instead of being in the southeast location of the former district.
Candidates for the seat include Pete Flores, a former state senator from Pleasanton, who quickly got endorsements from Buckingham and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate.
Kiwanis member Roy Vajdak noted that he had heard Raul Reyes Jr. of Castroville, another declared candidate for the position who lost a GOP primary runoff for a congressional race by just 45 votes, make a “heck of a presentation” regarding the race, so there should be at least two viable candidates.
Shine showed the U.S. Congress District 31 map, noting changes made because of the addition of two seats for Texas because of increase population. He noted Williamson County has become “Austinized” and that Bell County provided the winning numbers for U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock.
House District 55
Shine’s initial hope was that his House District 55 would remain in its current boundaries, as it fell within the 5 percent variation of population allowed.
An earlier proposed version of House District 55 Shine vigorously opposed, as it split Bell County communities including Temple, Belton and Killeen. He would have had west Temple, north Belton and parts of Killeen in his district.
“You must have hacked somebody off,” Kiwanis member Jerry Jones noted, drawing laughs.
Shine said the redistricting, done to help protect Republican incumbents, left him with about 55 percent people who vote for Republican candidates down from about 65 percent GOP supporters and left District 54 with about 53 percent Republican-leaning voters. District 54 is represented by state Rep. Brad Buckley of Salado.
“My position was don’t split Temple or Belton,” Shine said. “Don’t split communities of interest.”
The only way it would work to get the Republican numbers, Shine said, was to give District 54 all the rural areas and District 55 would pick up Harker Heights and Nolanville. He did end up losing Precinct 104 in Temple and picked up four precincts in the east part of Killeen.
He noted his wife “Debbie and I spent the last six years with all these rural people and … they’re communities of interest.” Shine said that he would continue to represent those people and they could continue to call on him, no matter how the districts end up following all the legal decisions.
One possibility that could come up, he said, is the courts keep the current districts, which would have our state senate district that was open without candidates currently running for it. He recalled that the area was represented by three different state senators in the 1990s.
Other legislation
Shine noted other important activities by the Legislature, including decisions on the $15.8 billion money coming from the federal government to deal with COVID-19 issues and property tax reform including House Bill 988.
He said HB 988 would provide relief for taxpayers in dealing with appraisal district and appraisal review boards. “It actually puts lots of remedies for us as taxpayers … when we go to protest,” Shine said. “It defines how the appraisal district and review boards are supposed to operate.”
The state needs to make sure it has a system that is as fair as possible, transparent and accountable, Shine said.