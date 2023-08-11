The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s power grid operator, extended its weather watch through Friday, Aug. 18, as extreme heat is expected to continue across Central Texas.
weather alert
ERCOT extends weather watch as extreme heat forecasts persist
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
