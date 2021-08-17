More than 1,300 acres throughout Central Texas were designated as a critical habitat for the Georgetown and Salado salamanders, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Tuesday — species that were federally listed as threatened in 2014 following reported issues with water flow, water quality and spring site disturbances.
This ruling is slated to become effective on Sept. 17 after the critical habitat for the Georgetown and Salado salamanders is published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.
“The Georgetown and Salado salamanders are found nowhere else in the world but in springs and caves fed by the northern segment of the Edwards Aquifer,” Adam Zerrenner, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ Austin field office supervisor, said in a news release. “Identifying and protecting areas essential to their survival is an important step in the recovery process. We will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners and private landowners to address threats across the two species ranges in the San Gabriel and Salado Creek watersheds.”
Aubry Buzek, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said these areas of critical habitat — as defined in the Endangered Species Act — feature land deemed “essential” for the conservation of both species.
“Of the 1,315 acres of designated critical habitat, 732 acres are occupied by the Georgetown salamander and 583 acres are occupied by the Salado salamander,” Buzek said. “Designation of a critical habitat does not affect land ownership, establish a refuge or preserve, and has no impact on private landowners taking actions on their land that do not require funding or permits.”
However, an additional 204 acres of land in Bell County with known Salado salamander populations are also undergoing preservation efforts through conservation easements, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“Critical habitat protections for the Georgetown and Salado salamanders will promote their conservation by supporting sustainable development that also benefits the species,” Buzek said. “Federal agencies that undertake, fund or permit activities that may affect critical habitat are required to consult with the (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) to ensure such actions do not adversely modify or destroy designated critical habitat.”
During Commissioners Court on Monday, Bell County allocated $20,000 to the Bell County Adaptive Management Coalition — formed more than a decade ago to study the Salado salamander — for further research into the water quality in the area.
“The coalition, which was originally the village of Salado, the Salado Water Supply Corporation and Bell County, was a response to an initiative to list the Salado salamander under the Endangered Species Act,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “We continue to support the coalition and its efforts to show that the salamander is not only not endangered or threatened, but is actually thriving.”
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.