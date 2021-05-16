BELTON — Little horses showed their stuff Saturday and Sunday in the San Antonio Area Miniature Horse Club Show at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
Sherri Jolliff, show manager, said the 132 horses entered in the show included miniature horses, Shetland ponies and gypsy vanner horses. They competed in halter classes, which is mostly judged on conformation, she said. The performance classes were driving, riding, obstacles and jumping. The riding class included western pleasure, English and ranch riding.
“A lot of these are qualifying for their national shows,” she said. “For the San Antonio group, this is an annual show.”
Most of the entrants are Texans, she said, with quite a few from Louisiana. The classes were Youth Exhibitors, Amateur Exhibitors and Open Class Exhibitors.
“We have classes for seven and under, and they go on up,” she said.
On Sunday afternoon, Raymond and Janice Pope of Midway prepared to show their two-year-old miniature horse, a pintaloosa, in conformation.
“She was a Supreme Queen when she was a yearling,” Janice Pope said. Her husband said one of their geldings placed first in three classes Saturday and won champion and amateur overall. They started working with miniature horses in 1995 and have about 20.
“We love it,” she said. “We’ve sold horses in Hawaii and the Netherlands.”
“We like animals,” he said. “We’ve had a family-oriented organization. We enjoy the camaraderie and competition. We take a great deal of pride in showing the animals that we have raised.”
Carrie Kollman of Brenham waited to show her two-year-old filly, which ranked in the top six American Mares at national finals in Tulsa, Okla., in 2020, she said. Kollman has six horses.
“I raise them, I show them, I sell them, I love them,” she said. “They’re fun.”
Tuffy Acton of Washington, Texas, got ready to show Pandora, a yearling filly.
“I took her to the nationals in Tulsa, Okla., when she was a weanling,” Acton said. “She was in the top 10.”
The farm he works for, Freedom Hill Farm in Washington, Texas, raises, trains and sells miniature horses and has about 60, he said.
“I also rope,” Acton said. “I split my time between the two of them. They’ve done well for me.”
Debbie Jones of Lindale said she and her husband, Rick, run 18 miniature horses and Shetlands on their small ranch. They brought four horses to this show: a senior mare, a junior mare, a yearling stallion and a two-year-old stallion.
Their trainers, Pete and Lisa Goettl were helping with the horses.
“We sell our horses overseas and in the U.S.,” Debbie Jones said. “We have breeding stallions and breeding mares and we sell our babies. I love my horses. You’ve got to love this to do it, because horses are expensive.”
Amateurs also compete in the shows, she said, and a lot of youngsters.
“The minis are really good for youth, because they are little,” she said. “They’re not hard to handle. It teaches them to take care of an animal — a horse in a small package. They might go to bigger things later.”