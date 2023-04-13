A girl told Temple Police investigators that she had been abused for several years prior to a man’s arrest Wednesday for aggravated sexual assault, according to an arrest affidavit.
featured
Affidavit: Girl told police Temple man abused her for years; suspect’s wife arrested for hindering prosecution
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The Wildcat way’: TISD bus driver honored for aiding stranded Proper ISD staff, students
- Temple to pay RV park more than $1 million settlement in eminent domain dispute
- Temple woman indicted for allegedly driving intoxicated with a child
- Baylor Scott & White to close its Temple RV park for patients
- Temple man charged after baby shows signs of child abuse
- Little River-Academy man killed in Milam County crash
- Temple Heights neighborhood plan includes shared park, business center
- Texas House approves $302.6 billion state budget with tax cuts and teacher and state employee raises
- Paul Williams, age 61, of Little River-Academy, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- H-E-B won’t partner with Temple for mobile market; company says its delivery service fills east-side grocery void