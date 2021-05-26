A 26-year-old Temple man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulted two police officers after an auto-pedestrian accident was reported earlier this month.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. May 7 in the area of East Adams Avenue and Fowler Drive, Temple Police Department Alejandra Arreguin.
While officers were en route, it was reported that a man was running around chasing people.
When they arrived, officers contacted Isiah Lowe and attempted to detain him.
He is accused of punching two officers in the face, which resulted in the use of two tasers and a K-9 unit to subdue the man, Arreguin said.
Lowe was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple to receive medical treatment.
During the investigation, officers learned that Lowe was hit in the head with a baseball bat after entering someone’s property and was later struck by two cars before being located by officers, Arreguin said.
An arrest warrant was issued May 8.
Lowe was arrested on the warrant at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
He was transported to Bell County Jail and is charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, both third-degree felonies.
Adalberto Arizmendi
A Belton man was arrested by Temple officers Monday evening after he was found passed out in a truck with narcotics, police said.
Adalberto Arizmendi, 27, was in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Jail records did not show a bond listed for Arizmendi.
Arreguin said officers were called to the 1200 block of West Central Avenue at about 8:19 p.m. Monday.
Officers located Arizmendi passed out in a black Dodge Ram truck. Inside the vehicle, officers found a spoon with a residue substance on it, a syringe, a baggy with unknown items, a lighter and narcotics that resulted in a presumptive positive test for heroin.
He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple for medical clearance before he was transported to the county jail.