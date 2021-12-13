BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host spirit activities this week prior to the Crusaders playing North Central College for the NCAA Division III National Championship at the Stagg Bowl in Canton, Ohio, on Friday.
“UMHB is going back to the Stagg Bowl!” the university posted online. “We couldn’t be prouder of this championship-bound team and exceptional coaching staff. After an incredible, undefeated season, we want our students, friends, and fans to join us to support the Cru! Show up early, be loud, wear purple, white, and gold, and help us bring another national championship title back to Belton.”
A spirit send-off is planned at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Cummins Field House on campus.
“Fans should wear their best Crusader gear, bring friends, and be loud!” the university said in a news release.
The campus will host an official watch party at 5 p.m. Friday at Crusader Stadium.
“Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a one-of-a-kind experience,” UMHB said.
The kick-off is at 6 p.m., so arrive early to claim a spot on the field.”
No food or drink will be allowed on the field, the school said.
The Crusaders will face the North Central Cardinals of Naperville, Ill., for the championship title at the Stagg Bowl XLVIII. The game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio.
Cru won a trip to championship after defeating the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks 24-7 in a NCAA semifinal game.
After Friday’s game, fans can welcome the team back to Belton at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cummins Field House.
For more information on supporting the team this week, visit umhb.edu/stagg-bowl.