A man accused of fatally shooting another man in Belton after a dispute in July was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
Deon Shamburger, 34, was arrested on a murder warrant and is currently held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Bell County.
The Belton Police Department did not release further information about the arrest on Tuesday, nor did the department respond to Telegram questions.
Shamburger has been sought by law enforcement since July 30, when he allegedly shot and killed 39-year-old Jamel Jones in Belton.
Jones was shot in the torso at about 3:11 p.m. at the Belle Oaks Apartments in the 1100 block of Shady Lane, Belton spokesman Paul Romer previously said.
Law enforcement, including Belton officers and Salado police, and Bell County Sheriff’s deputies, searched for Jones for several days immediately after the slaying but were unsuccessful, according to Romer.
A warrant for Jones was issued Aug. 4.