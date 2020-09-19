While for many veterans it can be hard to talk about their time in the service, this is the goal of a project by Temple photographer Jason Deckman.
Deckman, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, is working with the veteran-owned Fire Base Brewing Co. in downtown Temple on a photography project called War Story Wednesdays. The project photographs local veterans and includes transcripts of their stories detailing what they did in the military.
Deckman said he was inspired by similar projects that combined stories and photographs, wanting to show what really serving in the war means.
“It’s so important to understand what it felt like to the people who served in that conflict — and perhaps, how they feel about it years and years later,” Deckman said. “It’s one thing to study history, but hearing about it from someone who was there adds an extra bit of understanding.”
Deckman said he had approached the brewery, along with owner JD McBride, since the employees of the brewery are all veterans.
McBride said he was honored to be a part of the project, and knew the importance and difficulty of having veterans share their stories. He said he believed the natural ground of the brewery, where the photos were taken and stories told, helped the veterans tell their stories without fear of judgment.
Helping share these stories is personal for Deckman, who said his grandfather served in World War II as a Navy SeaBee and didn’t share much about his service before he died.
“He rarely spoke about what he went through,” Deckman said. “After my Iraq deployment, I began to understand why, but I still wish we would have known more about what he did, where he went and how it felt to be there. Granddad slowly opened up and shared some things with us later on, but we have a lot of old photos and keepsakes that we can only guess at their meaning. When he passed away, we grieved in part for the stories that remained untold.”
McBride said the sharing of these stories, as hard as it may be, can be beneficial for the community and members of the veteran’s family.
The stories being told in the series include those who participated in wars, such as the Vietnam War and the Korean War, and those who never got deployed overseas for their entire career. McBride said he hopes this project can help those interested in joining the military understand the variety of jobs in the military.
“I think sometimes it is really important to be able to tell these stories, no matter how horrific they are,” McBride said. “I could tell my stories and get completely emotional. I don’t necessarily like doing it, but I think it is important for people to share those stories. And sometimes it is hard to share those stories with family members, so this is a way to get that story out and showcase it to the family, (stories) that they may never had heard before.”
Deckman said he has so far listened to the stories from seven veterans, with the experience putting him through a range of emotions.
“Listening to stories from other veterans has been a complex experience,” Deckman said. “There are funny stories, sad stories, stories that I can relate to, and stories that teach me a little bit about what wartime service used to be like.”
Deckman said he had three goals with the project: to honor fellow veterans in letting people know that these stories matter; give non-veterans insight to the experiences of veterans in war and out of war; and to help fellow veterans.
“Not every veteran speaks openly about what they went through,” Deckman said. “Perhaps someone will read these stories and realize that they’re not alone, that others carry the same load, and they don’t have to suffer alone. If that prevents another veteran from taking their own life, then this project will have been a success.”
The current plan is for the photographs, along with the corresponding stories, to be displayed at the brewery on Veterans Day with no closing date for the exhibit yet set.
After the close of the exhibit, Deckman said he plans on donating the framed photographs to the families of these veterans so they can treasure their photo and story.
While the framing won’t be cheap, Deckman said he is in the process of taking donations, either personally to himself and McBride, or through the internet at https://bit.ly/3iJGZzd.