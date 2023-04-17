Dr. Jose M. Hernández, a National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut and engineer, will speak at Temple College Tuesday.
Hernández’s lecture, “Creating a Culture of STEM,” will focus on encouraging students to investigate careers in fields of science, technology, engineering and math and inspiring them to pursue their dreams.
Hernández will speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Temple College’s Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, 2600 S. First St.
Free tickets are required for the event and are available first-come, first-served basis by calling 254-298-8590 or emailing dana.palen@templejc.edu.
“We are excited to bring Dr. Hernandez to Central Texas to visit with students in our service-area schools, as well as our Temple College students and community,” said Dr. Eva M. Munguia, executive director of the college’s Hispanic-Serving Institution L.E.A.D.S. team. “The story of how he moved from the fields of California as a child to being a pioneer in space is inspiring, and we hope students can see that they really can shoot for the stars.”
Hernández — one of four children in a migrant family from Mexico — didn’t learn English until he was 12 years old and spent much of his childhood on what he calls “the California circuit,” traveling with his family to southern California each March, then working northward to the Stockton area by November, picking strawberries and cucumbers at farms along the route.
Hernández earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and his Ph.D. in science and engineering. He was turned down by NASA 11 times before being selected as part of the 19th class of astronauts in 2004.
In 2009, Hernández was a mission specialist on the STS-128 mission onboard the Space Shuttle Discovery.