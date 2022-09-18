It takes a garden to feed a village — especially in the days of growing food insecurity.
The People’s Garden Initiative — launched by the U.S. Department of Agriculture more than a decade ago — is expanding nationwide to include school gardens, community gardens, urban farms and small-scale agriculture projects in rural, suburban and urban areas.
The goal is to feed families and neighbors with fresh, healthy food.
“We inaugurated the first Texas-based People’s Garden in Dallas (on) Sept. 8, 2022, and are now anxious to welcome gardens statewide to join us in the People’s Garden effort and all it represents,” said Kristy Oates, state conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas. “I know local gardens across our great state share USDA’s goals of building more diversified and resilient local food systems, empowering our communities to come together around expanding access to healthy food, addressing climate change and advancing equity.”
People’s Gardens support resilient, local food systems; teach people how to garden using conservation practices; nurture habitat for pollinators and wildlife; and create green space for neighbors, USDA said in a news release.
Gardens that meet the agency criteria — including benefiting the community and educating the public — will be indicated on a map on the USDA website, featured in USDA communications, and provided with a People’s Garden sign. New gardens will join the People’s Garden at USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C., and 17 other flagship gardens established earlier this year.
The initiative started in 2009 and is named for the “People’s Department,” President Abraham Lincoln’s nickname for the federal agency established in 1862 during his presidency.
“We encourage existing gardens and new gardens to join the movement,” said Kelly Adkins, state executive director for the Farm Service Agency in Texas. “Growing local food benefits local communities in so many ways, and we offer technical resources to help. Also, it’s a great way to connect with your local USDA team members.”
People’s Gardens can aid in providing food in food deserts, areas that lack retail options for fresh produce and meats, officials said.
“We are working to increase urban and suburban agriculture because it plays a tremendously important role in growing fresh, healthy produce locally, while also providing jobs, beautifying neighborhoods, and offering residents access to fresh, healthy food in areas where grocery stores are scarce,” Oates said.
Killeen food drive
As food insecurity rises due to inflationary costs, many Central Texans are looking at food distribution events for their meals.
On Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope will hold a drive-through food distribution event from 9 a.m. to noon in Killeen.
Residents with food insecurity are encouraged by the organization to drive by the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, 718 N. Second St. in Killeen, to receive a donation of food. The event will end at noon or when supplies run out.
The Temple-based agency said it seeks monetary donations to help increase the number of food boxes distributed.
“We have successfully distributed well over 100 food boxes each of the last three distribution dates,” Marcine Chambers, development manager for Salvation Army of Bell County, said in an email.
To learn more
Visit usda.gov/peoples-garden to learn more about People’s Garden or to register one. The location and information on each garden will be displayed on a USDA map. The agency will send a “People’s Garden” sign to each garden and invite continued engagement through photos and information sharing. Gardens on federal property, such as USDA offices, are required to donate produce and are urged to report results.
To be eligible, gardens are recognized if they:
- Benefit the community by providing food, green space, wildlife habitat or education space.
- Are a collaborative effort that includes groups working together with USDA agencies, food banks, afterschool programs, Girl Scouts, Master Gardeners, conservation districts, etc.
- Incorporate conservation management practices, such as using native plant species, rain barrels, integrated pest management and xeriscaping.
- Educate the public about sustainable gardening practices and the importance of local, diverse, and resilient food systems that provide healthy food for the community.