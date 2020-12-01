Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire about 8:30 p.m. Monday at 2009 Stagecoach Trail, according to Santos Soto, Temple Fire & Rescue public information officer.
First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the gable of the residence. Upon further investigation, firefighters found a fire in the attic, next to the chimney. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but not without the house receiving damage. The fire was called under control at 8:51pm. There were eight occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, and all escaped without injury. Also pulled safely from the home were several pets.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven fire fighting apparatus, and 20 personnel. Also on scene were Temple Police and Temple EMS. The cause of the fire is under investigation.