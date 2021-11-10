The American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The post, at 1300 S. 25th St., will honor veterans by pinning nine Vietnam veterans and recognizing post veterans who died.
The Temple Police Department will present the colors. The speaker is Maj. Derek Ruschhaupt from the Texas National Guard.
* The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Veterans Day Celebration and Sign Dedication Ceremony for the Patriot Way and Brick Walk Project at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 412 E. Central Ave., Belton. This event is open to the public.
The ceremony, which will be held outdoors at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will feature Belton High’s JROTC, community leaders, local Veterans of Foreign Wars commanders and brass music. Although commemorative bricks have been added to the site regularly since it was established in 2009, Randy Pittenger, the president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said he is excited to further honor local veterans.
* A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Temple’s military memorial outside City Hall, 2 Main St.
The ceremony, organized by the Betty Martin chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Temple, will honor Veterans Day. Chapter members plan to dedicate a wreath of white roses and red poppies at the city’s military memorial in honor of all veterans.
The event will include a speech by retired Col. Jack Oliver, a veteran of World War II.
Temple’s military memorial of a boy holding a folded flag and saluting is located on the northern side of City Hall and is visible from West Adams Avenue.
* The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will be in downtown Killeen starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the float line up at 10 a.m. There will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall at 10:30 a.m. The 2-mile route will go from College Street, to Avenue D, Eighth Street, Sprott Street, Gray Street, and ending at Avenue C. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and spots along the route to watch. To register for the parade, go to centex-avac.org.
* The city of Kempner will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. U.S. Highway 190. Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster will be the featured guest speaker.
* The city of Harker Heights will hold a virtual Veterans Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page to view the event, https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/.
* The Warrior Angels in Boots 5K will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Salado Middle School, 1169 Williams Road, Salado. This event will recognize and celebrate military service members, as well as local police, fire and EMS personnel. Registration is $25 per person. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Boot Campaign. Go to https://bit.ly/31fHehn to sign up in advance and for information.
* A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Moffatt Cemetery, 13959 State Highway 36 in the Moffatt area.
* A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at noon Sunday at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton Road. The event is hosted by Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center and VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple.