Temple Police have identified 38-year-old Frederick Banks as a suspect in a shooting Tuesday night at a residence in the 500 block of South 16th Street, according to a news release from the department.
After an initial investigation, Banks was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail.
The shooting victims, one male and one female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and were in stable condition.
The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.