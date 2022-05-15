On the surface, adding a proposed garden to a tour of buildings seems unusual.
The event is billed as the 2022 “Imagine the Possibilities Tour” and its promoters want everyone to know that fruits and vegetables are good for business.
The Discover Downtown Temple initiative and the Temple Main Street program are urging the community to join in a self-guided tour of downtown properties 5-8 p.m. May 25.
A total of 22 receptions in various downtown properties will be available. Property owners will showcase their buildings — some of which are available for sale or lease, and others which have been or planned to be renovated.
Among the properties is the developing Community Garden in a vacant lot owned by Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main. The garden is a joint project of the church in partnership with the Un-Included Club.
The time is ripe for vine-ripened projects. The concept is simple: You want the vegetables; they have the dirt.
It’s part of the denomination-wide movement called “Good News Gardens,” a ministry to connect the community with the land in productive ways that also are good for the environment. Residents may rent space to grow their own vegetables.
“The Main Street Community Garden will serve as a focal point for various community evangelism efforts and as a teaching space to learn how to grow, harvest
and consume healthy whole foods. We want people to experience a direct and deep connection with God, food, the land and each other,” said co-chairs Crystal French and Gloria Hooper.
Tour guests will either check in at Santa Fe Depot, 315 W Ave. B, or they can bypass that start point and go directly to the other downtown open house receptions, each of which will be marked outside with colorful event balloons. Each site will have tour maps available.
Adding garden space in a downtown area actually is a century-old idea that has been replanted into downtown Temple.
A 1910 issue of the Temple Daily Telegram reported on a novel idea to feed the poor in Philadelphia — a city garden. Public schoolchildren in all parts of the city were tending to gardens in their play yards and nearby vacant lots.
Then, they were allowed to take home the fruits of their labors for family meals.
Dubbed as a “next to nature” crusade, it was a way to help the city’s poor.
The Telegram continued to print articles about home gardening — aimed more for urban dwellers living in boarding houses and hotels rather than on farms.
“American cities always have a large amount of waste land within their limits,” began one 1915 Telegram article. “Ordinarily this ground grows up in weeds or is covered with rubbish. This is extravagantly wasteful, and the degree of waste should not be encouraged when but a small portion of the world’s population is producing food when a considerable portion of it is nonproductive.”
The article emphasized that the city government could make these vacant lots available for the creation of “city gardens,” spaces where people could grow fruits and vegetables.
Various news stories followed up with the idea. The Cooperative Extension Service began in 1914 with Texas A&M joining soon after to create the Texas A&M Extension Service the following year. The first Home Demonstration agent, geared for homemakers, began in Milam County.
However, those programs were focused on rural residents at first.
In 1915, the Temple Chamber of Commerce decided to show skeptical farmers that city people, too, could raise their own food. The chamber acquired “a good-sized garden” on the west side of North Main between Elm and French — coincidently just a block away from Christ Episcopal’s garden lots.
For a week or more in January 1916, a chamber committee supervised the plowing and conditioning of the soil to get ready for planting. Overseeing their efforts were the Bell County extension and home demonstration agents.
“The object of the garden is to encourage not only the city people to plant gardens,” reported the Telegram, “but also to foster the garden movement in the county.”
The garden project also was promoted through Temple schools to encourage children to participate. The Telegram continued to publish syndicated columns on “city gardens” throughout the year.
However, by spring 1917, political events created a new urgency with the projects. The United States’ entry into World War I created concentrated efforts to feed troops heading overseas and to economize on the home front.
“City gardens” were now renamed “war gardens.”
By mid-1917, the Temple chamber again stepped up — but this time corralling an army of women to help the community to “weed ’em and reap.”
The chamber created a war garden committee by appointing women (called captains and division chairs) to create gardens in their neighborhoods. A woman captain headed each neighborhood — Temple’s northside, Freeman Heights, Bentley Hill and two areas east and west of South Fifth.
Their plan was simple: Use every available vacant lot and backyard to grow fruits and vegetables. Home demonstration agents would hold classes on canning and preserving; agricultural agents could help with basic cultivation education.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture distributed free pamphlets, “The City and Suburban Vegetable Garden.”
Slightly more than a decade after the war, community gardens again blossomed as the 1930s Great Depression gnawed deeply into family incomes.
Belton High School vocational agriculture teacher Vernon Wilton Woodman (1903-1981) led the effort to create a 23-acre community garden in Belton. Unemployed women and men were paid by the federal recovery act to tend the garden. Produce was then distributed to the city’s poor and to schoolchildren.
In 1933 alone, the garden produced 1,728 cans of corn, 1,010 cans of black-eyed peas, 451 cans of pinto beans, 28 cans of snap peas, 1,000 cans of tomatoes and 4,000 pounds of potatoes.
By the 1940s, the city gardens had evolved once more into “victory gardens” during World War II.