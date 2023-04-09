Charley Willis’ song still rolls across expansive prairies wherever cattle bellow in basso profundo.
Milam County native Willis (1847-1930), who rests in a simple grave in Davilla just across the Bell line in Milam County, is credited with composing what is arguably the best cowboy song ever — “Goodbye, Old Paint.”
Even though Bell and Milam counties may not be known major cattle producers, the two counties have produced their fair share of those who worked cattle and rode the trails.
To celebrate what it means to ride the range, the 14th annual gathering of poets at the Central Texas Poetry and Prose event begins at 3 p.m. April 29 at Tablerock Festival grounds in Salado. Special host will be Thom Woodruff, Beat Poet Laureate of Texas who also goes by the name “Thom the World Poet.”
Following that event, the next weekend will be the third annual Salado Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering May 5-7 in several venues that weekend that will feature about a dozen performers and poets. For information and schedule, check out https://saladocowboypoetry.org/.
Cowboy poetry captures the distinctive voice of those whose hands are leathered by hardscrabble living.
The Salado Cowboy Poetry gathering features “men and women who now or have been in the past a part of the working cowboy environment, (part of) the true ‘working cowboy’ culture and heritage. Cowboy poetry, music and storytelling is born in the dust of hard work,” according to the website.
The Western Folklife Center defines it as “a jazz of Irish storytelling, Scottish seafaring and cattle tending, Moorish and Spanish horsemanship, European cavalry traditions, African improvisation and Native American experience, if also oppression … the songs and poems of the American cowboy are part of that old tradition of balladry.”
Even though Willis’ “Goodbye, Old Paint” was composed probably in the 1870s, it still evokes a contemporary need for wide-open spaces and lonesome longing. Depending on the performer, Willis’ song can be a rambunctious whoop-and-holler or a rawhide elegy to life long past.
The story of how” Goodbye, Old Paint” came to be is a twisted tale of forgotten authorship. The Texas Folklore Society finally documented the tale.
In January 1950, rancher Jess Morris (1911-1970) of Dalhart chronicled his work with music folklorist John Lomax (1867-1948), originally from Meridian in Bosque County. Lomax was familiar with Central Texas and its music legacy.
Morris told Lomax that in 1865, after the Civil War, Morris’ father, then living in Bartlett, hired former slave Charley Willis, about 17 at the time. Willis was a skilled cowhand who accompanied the elder Morris and others on trail drives up to Wyoming beginning in 1871.
Typical drives included 10 herds of cattle with 1,500 head in each herd.
That’s when Charley began singing “Goodbye, Old Paint” to the cattle, according to Jess Morris, because Willis’ voice soothed the cattle.
“In 1884 and 1885, Charlie was working for my father in Bell County, (where his father owned a farm),” he added. Charlie taught Jess, then about 9 years old, to play and sing “Goodbye, Old Paint” accompanied by a mouth harp.
Jess Morris adapted it for fiddle and won a 1928 fiddling contest with his arrangement.
Morris also recorded it in 1942, later archived at the American Folklife Center in the Library of Congress.
Morris transcribed the music and lyrics for Lomax, who in turned sent it to a San Antonio publisher. Neither Willis nor Morris received royalties or credit.
Sadly, no recording exists of Willis singing his own song, but hundreds of artists have performed versions.
Willis continued to work on ranches, where he and his wife, Laura Pearl (1853-?), raised four sons and three daughters. Willis family tradition claims that Charley did indeed have a horse named Old Paint, who was a trusted companion and confidant on the trail.
So, is Willis’ song meant to be poetry or music?
Scholars can debate that until the cows come home. As a music composition, “Goodbye, Old Paint” has a galloping cadence and a couplet rhyming scheme. The language is straightforward but packed with a range of emotional farewells and hints of a deeper story.
The lyrics leave lingering questions: Does the cowboy regret leaving? Is there a lost love? Is the sheriff tailing him for some crime? Whatever is happening, the cowboy vows he’s “a-leaving Cheyenne” and “off to Montan’.”
What is important is that Willis’ song endures because it catches the soul of what it means to be wandering across an isolated expanse with a horse underneath and the searing sun above.
Over the years, various performers have offered variations in lyrics. For example, the 1937 version sung by Tex Ritter offers:
My horses ain’t hungry, they won’t eat your hay
My wagon is loaded and rolling away
We ride all day ’till the sun’s going down
I’m gonna be glad to get out of this town.
Other versions mention women by name in the departures.
No matter.
Willis’ song evokes the human need to keep moving on to the next new place and next new opportunities — to live, to love, to belong somewhere, but longing to roam free.
Cowboy song
To hear Jess Morris singing “Goodbye, Old Paint,” 1942, recorded by John Lomax, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRyhbVO8cQI.