Students celebrated freedom with a show of force on Friday.
Dressed in shades of red, white and blue, they marched with flags in hand at four Temple ISD campuses — Kennedy-Powell, Cater and Raye-Allen elementary schools and Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Education Academy. Some carried patriotic banners to lead off the walks.
Students were joined by groups of soldiers, community members, first responders and law enforcement officers — including those from Temple and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department — who participated in the walks and traded high-fives along the way.
Freedom Walks also occurred in other Central Texas districts, including Killeen, Belton and Copperas Cove. The annual celebrations generally take place prior to Patriot Day, which is observed on Sunday and marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“Great things are happening @KPESstars!” Lisa Adams, TISD deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership, said in a Twitter post about Kennedy-Powell. “Students celebrated our first responders and are gearing up for their first STEM day!”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith attended a patriotic parade at Sparta Elementary.
“What a wonderful Sparta Elementary School Patriot Parade today!!,” he said in a post on Twitter. “We are thankful for and proud to honor the law enforcement, military, fire, and rescue personnel that serve @BeltonISD!”
Dr. Bobby Ott, the superintendent of TISD, said it was important for Temple students to remember the sacrifices made for freedom.
“The goal of the Freedom Walk is to resurrect the voices and the memories of those that should be remembered for their sacrifices to our country,” he said. “It is important for our children to understand the sacrifices of those that came before them in an effort to secure the freedoms we enjoy today.”
“I’m proud of our campus staff members who have worked so hard to plan these thoughtful activities, many of which included parents and community members,” Ott said.