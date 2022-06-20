A Belton motorcyclist died Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle in Nolanville, authorities said.
Dwayne Erwin, 64, was killed at about 6:58 p.m. Saturday in a collision involving his motorcycle and a 2007 Toyota sports utility vehicle, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The collision occurred when the SUV made a left turn out of a private drive near Chalk Lane onto FM 439, about an eighth of a mile from Nolanville.
“A 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 64-year-old Stephen Dwayne Erwin, of Belton, Texas, was traveling westbound on FM 439,” Washko said. “The driver of the Toyota failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled into the path of the Harley Davidson, resulting in a collision.”
Erwin was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
The SUV was driven by a 29-year-old Temple man. Washko did not immediately identify the driver.
“The driver of the Toyota was not injured,” he said. “The crash investigation is still active and open.”
No charges were filed against the driver, Washko said.
He said the name of the driver and any charges would be available once the investigation was complete.