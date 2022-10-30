MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — What will Morgan’s Point Resort’s future look like?
That was the subject of a community workshop Saturday morning at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2025 Morgan’s Point Road, attended by about 50 people. After city officials and representatives of Colliers Engineering & Design presented an overview of the city’s comprehensive plan, everyone broke up into workshop groups.
“This is an opportunity for everyone to shape the future of our community,” said Mayor Dennis Green. “We’re going to be out of land in 20 years.”
Becky Cooley, chairman of the planning and zoning commission, said the city needs to update its plan now and follow up on it every five or 10 years.
The city has had several planning meetings this fall, she said, including an open house Thursday.
“In the spring we will have some public hearings,” she said.
Kristin Russell, project manager for Colliers, discussed the comprehensive plan’s major elements. Morgan’s Point Resort is primarily made up of single-family residences, she said. Its secondary land use is open space.
How might that look in the future? she asked, pointing to a map.
Is the city able to meet the demands of new residents — to meet the needs of people who like it here or who want to move here? she said.
As far as economic development, she said, do the people work here? Do they shop here?
“How does that affect the tax base?” she said.
Jay DeFelicis Jr., project manager of municipal services at Colliers, said there are connecting “green easements” that were part of the city’s original layout.
As for transportation, he said the city is car-oriented, with no infrastructure for bikes or pedestrians.
“The community center — what a draw,” he said. “But people were walking down the roadway. These are things to talk about from the standpoint of safety.”
Disconnected sidewalks are something else to talk about as the community moves forward, he said.
“From the play aspect, the No. 1 thing people want is a safe walking trail,” he said.
The city is limited by depending on a septic waste system, he said.
Before the table workshops began, Kara Drane, senior project manager for Colliers, told everyone to introduce themselves around the table and then share what they would like the future of the city to be.
The day’s focus was more on land use, she said. She showed photos from various cities and asked participants what they would like to see or not in their city, regarding both commercial and residential sites. She encouraged them to use markers to color in things on a large relatively blank map of the city.
“This is where you get to mark on the map,” she said.
One group talked a lot about bike trails. Kristin Russell, sitting in with them, reminded them to draw in the trails they were talking about. Roxanne Stryker, who has lived in the city for five years, had a trail idea. She said she’s on the Planning and Zoning Committee and is running for City Council.
“It think it’s good to get some ideas of what we want and a lot of the citizens I talked to are concerned that Morgan’s Point will change,” she said. “They like it the way it is. Personally, I would like to see us improve the infrastructure.”