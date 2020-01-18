Temple will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events Monday.
The Temple NAACP will hold its annual march in the city, and a community cleanup is planned in the city’s Ferguson Park neighborhood.
The city of Temple cleanup event, which is being organized by the Wilson Park Recreation Center, will start at 9 a.m. Monday and continue until noon.
City officials said the event — aimed at children ages 8 to 18 — will involve picking up litter, raking leaves and helping members of the community. They hope this will help empower residents to move closer towards Dr. King’s vision of a “beloved community.”
“Wilson Park Recreation Center has always provided a day camp for local students on MLK Day, but we wanted to go one step further and provide an opportunity for those kids to give back to their local community on this special day of service,” Miranda Lugo, Wilson Park Recreation Center coordinator, said. “James Wilson Park is really important to East Temple, and volunteering in a cleanup provides participants a way to show pride in their homes and neighborhoods.”
The NAACP march will begin at 3 p.m. at A New Day Fellowship Church gym, 510 E. Ave. J, and continues on to the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 611 S. 20th St.
The event will start with the raising of the U.S. flag by Boy Scouts of America Unit 716, followed by the nearly three-quarters of a mile march to the church. State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will provide a flag that has been flown at the state Capitol.
Temple NAACP President Bennie Walsh said guest speaker the Rev. Willie E. Robertson of Waco will deliver Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech while the group is at A New Day Fellowship Church.
Walsh said the King speech matches the march’s theme of “2020 vision of love for one another.”
The events are intended to help heal the community in light of Temple’s officer-related shooting of Michael Dean, a black man killed Dec. 2 by Officer Carmen DeCruz, Walsh said.
Walsh said he believes the speech will set a tone for the community and show that there needs to be change.