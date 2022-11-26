The state drone program with thermal scanning is impacting local searches and rescue operations — including a recent Bell County missing person case.
Texas game wardens said their drone program, launched in 2018, is yielding positive results in three cases across the state this month.
On Nov. 12 in Bell County, federal officials reached out for state assistance in a missing person case.
Texas Game Warden Michael Hummert arrived on scene to operate a drone. Family members had shared vital information to the missing person’s location while federal support provided robust mapping systems, according to a news release.
The missing individual was found safe and secure.
In only his second month operating the Texas Game Warden Unmanned Aerial System Program, Hummert said he has seen firsthand the benefit his skills and equipment bring to his community.
“The success is really about the right equipment. A helicopter is highly beneficial for any search and rescue, but it’s not always practical in rural areas,” Hummert said. “Responding with a drone cuts your response time and cost, allowing for more versatility. I respond to anything from car accidents to bomb threats.”
Hummert was successful in locating an elderly man who went missing in Dublin on the night of Nov. 3.
The game warden responded to an Erath County Sheriff’s Office request for assistance.
“As the only law enforcement officer equipped with a thermal drone in the county, his services were necessary,” the agency said.
Hummert said the setting sun “prevented us from locating him through usual means.”
“The thermal drone picks up body heat, which is necessary to locate someone at night,” he said. “With the cold creeping in, it was imperative to find him quickly.”
Using cellphone records, the sheriff’s office determined a general location for the missing man and Hummert mapped out a search area, game wardens said.
“Working out of a control station attached to his vehicle, he located the individual through a thermal scan and led deputies to the location,” the release said
Another game warden helped find a shooting suspect using the drone program.
Texas Game Warden Doug Williams received a request for assistance to locate a suspect who shot at and physically assaulted two people, then fled.
“Using another thermal drone, Williams circled the residence and spotted a heat signature in the woods,” the agency said. “Due to the freezing temperatures, the suspect was hiding in the brush curled in the fetal position. He was arrested and later treated for hypothermia.”
Lt. Matthew Bridgefarmer, who supervises the drone program, said game wardens have successfully aided Texas search and rescue operations, but more funding is needed.
Through private donations, Gear Up for Game Wardens, a nonprofit organization, provides specialty equipment to game wardens in critical areas. The program reached a $2 million donation milestone in summer 2021.
“Empowering our division with the drone program in cooperation with Gear Up for Game Wardens donations creates a lifeline where there wasn’t,” Bridgefarmer said. “Game warden drone operators arrive first on scene to locate lost boaters and hikers. We search in the aftermath of natural disasters. At the end of the day, this program saves lives.”