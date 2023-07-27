Temple ISD embraces any and every opportunity to grow its employees from within.
The Bell County school district took that dedication a step further Monday when it launched its Principal Pipeline Leadership Development Program — a new initiative spurred by administrator participation at the Holdsworth Center in Austin.
“The principal pipeline training targets high-achieving assistant principals in the district with training sessions designed to help prepare them to move into a lead principal role,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The district benefits from the new program by developing a roster of potential principals.”
Although there will be several meetings throughout the 2023-24 school year, the first session focused on each participant creating a principal development plan that was later presented to Temple ISD administrators for feedback.
“Great organizations have deliberate leadership and succession pipelines,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Participation in the Holdsworth Leadership Academy the last 18 months has allowed us to develop a pipeline to develop future principals in Temple ISD. This will ensure that we have the best leaders supporting our teachers and students as well as having bench ready administrators to lead the future of Temple ISD schools.”
In its inaugural year, four assistant principals — LaRon Slay, Lamar Middle School; Jolene Bruce, Jefferson Elementary; and Ike Hernandez and Courtney Mitchell, Temple High School — are participating in the Principal Pipeline Leadership Development Program.
Mitchell emphasized how this latest opportunity for growth “means everything.”
“Not only is the district talking about it, they are being about it, and to see these actions put forth means everything,” she said. “I hope to learn new things that I will encounter one day as a principal and to just be a sponge and take in everything as an opportunity for growth and to help grow others.”
Slay also is eager to learn from their peers.
“Any time you have an opportunity to sit in a room with other professionals that have been doing this job, they bring a different perspective, they bring different ideas, and they bring different strategies,” he said. “I am really looking forward to learning from the other people in the room and seeing the direction the district is leading administrators with this new principal pipeline.”