This February marks the 130th anniversary of a momentous event in Bell County history that would greatly affect the county’s history, economy and well-being well into the 21st century.
The problem is: No one realized its significance back then, and few people know about it now.
In February 1891, five nuns, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, stepped down from a Santa Fe Railway car in Temple. Leading the sisters was Mother Mary Joseph Roussin (1839-1900), one of the founders of her congregation in 1867.
Their job: Establish a hospital for railroaders.
They had their work cut out for them in the rough, upstart railroad town of Temple. The effort paid off because by 1933, the Santa Fe Magazine dubbed it, “A Delightful Place to be Ill”: “Many persons from 36 states spend their vacations in Temple hospitals or clinics for their annual check-overs getting in shape for another year of living. The Santa Fe Employees’ Hospital here is one of the most pleasant spots imaginable for those who utilized vacations in this way.”
What was then known as the Santa Fe Railway Employees’ Hospital became the flagship facility that launched Temple’s outstanding reputation in health care and helped to establish Scott & White (later Baylor Scott & White Health) as a regional medical center at a time when most hospitals were small, community-bound facilities.
In the 1880s, the Santa Fe Railway was among the first to adopt a system-wide prepaid hospitalization and pension plan, overseen by the Santa Fe Hospital Association, headquartered in Temple.
Railroad medicine was really trauma medicine. Railroads were the largest single industry in the U.S. by 1900 and the bloodiest, responsible for more than 12,000 industrial deaths annually. This did not include the hundreds of thousands of workers who were permanently injured and maimed in accidents. Labor unions by the late 1880s demanded better safety measures and health care for injured workers.
Before 1891, railway workers were treated at St. Mary’s Infirmary in Galveston, founded by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word. However, Galveston was too far away; a railroader could die before being transported from Central Texas to the coast. The railway decided to relocate its health services from Galveston to Temple in the geographic center of the state and the rail line.
By March 1891, after the arrival of the sisters, the Temple businessmen deeded the land to the Hospital Association with the stipulation that it would revert to them if the property was not used for hospital purposes.
The hospital’s first wood-frame building housed 20 beds and the sisters’ quarters. A barn for horses and dairy cows and a chicken coop was situated nearby. The hospital was self-supporting, with gardens and a milk barn furnishing food for the staff and patients.
Early success of the hospital was attributed to the nuns’ remarkable administrative and medical training. The nuns worked as nurses, druggists, housekeepers and administrators of the Temple hospital for 58 years, until February 1949. Their salaries were mailed back to the Mother House in Galveston to support the congregation’s other missions. Some nuns worked at the Santa Fe long enough to earn railroad pensions and railroad passes.
The railway appointed a chief surgeon who was responsible for medical and surgical care at the Temple facility as well as for a system of line physicians consisting of one physician for every 15 to 20 miles of track. Thus, began a vast system of medical referrals back to Temple.
At first, railroaders paid 25 to 50 cents monthly for health coverage in what some officials later likened to an early-day health plan. To maintain medical quality, the Santa Fe established a nationwide system of five hospitals and a subset of assisting facilities. All railroaders kept lists of available physicians and hospitals throughout the Santa Fe line.
When the first chief surgeon refused to leave Galveston, railway officials hired as chief surgeon Dr. Arthur Carroll Scott (1865-1940) of Gainesville, who began work in October 1892.
Scott hired several doctors as house physicians who lived at the hospital, including Dr. Raleigh R. White Jr. (1871-1917) in 1895. When they formed a private medical partnership in December 1897, both were named chief surgeons by the Hospital Association, equally splitting their salary. Their partnership evolved into Scott & White.
Serving the entire region of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and parts of Kansas and New Mexico, the Temple facility was considered a leader in medical specialties.
By 1915, the Temple hospital was among only a few railroad hospitals in the country touting specialists in anesthesiology, radiology, pathology, rehabilitation, orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology and general surgery.
By the early 1900s, the Santa Fe Hospital had grown so much that the association made plans to build a substantial brick building — able to withstand fires, storms and other natural disasters.
The present site at 600 S. 25th St. was built in three stages over two decades. A $90,000 four-story brick hospital, completed in December 1908, was designed by Marshall Sanguinet and Carl Staats, prominent Fort Worth architects. Other wings opened in 1915 and 1925.
The nuns maintained their fourth-floor quarters and a small chapel with pump organ and barrel ceiling for daily Masses.
The Santa Fe Hospital remained exclusively for railroad employees until July 1966, when it was reorganized as Santa Fe Memorial Hospital, a community general hospital. In July 1983, Santa Fe Memorial Hospital and Scott & White merged.
Baylor Scott & White officials closed the Santa Fe Hospital in December 2013 — no great surprise. As the years wore on, medicine evolved, while technology and stringent facility regulations strained the century-old building’s capabilities.
If only the ornate tile floors could reveal their tales.