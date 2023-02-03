The Bell County Expo Center in Belton is preparing for heavy hoof traffic as the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show is slated to open for its 35th year of continuous operation on Saturday.
This year, the exposition is set to run through Feb. 11 and will feature a plethora of shows and projects that include agriculture, animal husbandry and shop for judging throughout the week.
It will conclude with a livestock auction and the Bell County PRCA rodeo — from which the Youth Fair board will allocate its net proceeds for distribution to Bell County students in the form of scholarships. About $25,000 is awarded each year.
“These ‘life-changing’ awards are the result of endless hours of planning and work by many volunteers who truly care about the youth of Bell County, and strive to both teach and preserve the western culture that so dominates the landscape of the great state of Texas,” Texas AgriLife Extension Service said in a news release.
Last year, Meredith Mikeska, then a member of the Rogers 4-H Club, had her grand champion market steer sell for $15,000 at the livestock auction.
“We bought this steer back at the end of April, and we’ve spent countless hours washing, drying, grooming, feeding and walking him,” she told the Telegram previously. “We’ve tried to win this county show for many, many years, so it’s been pretty remarkable and it’s definitely an honor to be able to exhibit something in such high quality.”
Mikeska, who now studies at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, emphasized how her success is proof that hard work pays off.
“But I don’t think that I’d be the person that I am today without growing up in the livestock industry and raising cattle,” Mikeska, whose steer weighed in at 1,396 pounds, said. “There’s a value to it.”
For a full schedule of Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show events at the Bell County Expo Center — 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton — visit https://agrilife.org/bellctyyouthfair/ online.