The Salvation Army is seeking donations to help rescue Christmas.
For the first time in 130 years, the organization began its annual holiday fundraising campaign early throughout the country. The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high, according to a news release.
As Christmas approaches and the end of the red kettle campaign is in sight, the Salvation Army is asking the community to make an extra effort to support the organization and help rescue Christmas for those in need, the release said.
Based on the increase in services already provided during 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155% more people this Christmas, the release said. This includes putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree.
As more people shop online, the release said, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit its capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.
“Throughout 2020, the Salvation Army has pivoted and adjusted many of our basic services in accordance with social distancing recommendations,” Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Bell County, said. “We have experienced heightened need due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have seen many people coming to us for help for the very first time. Many have experienced the loss of hours or pay cuts, and many others have lost their jobs. These challenges hit close to home at Christmastime as parents do what they can to provide a special time for their children and families. Thanks to the ongoing support of our community, The Salvation Army is here to help.”
Since March, the Salvation Army of Bell County has provided more than 25,878 meals, 357 food boxes, 275 nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 200 people in need, the organization said in its release.
There are several ways to donate to the organization:
• Give at Red Kettles at store fronts around town. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, the Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.
• Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle location.
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.
• Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.
• Take the Red Kettle Challenge and raise money for your own online kettle — register at www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty
• Adopt additional angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given, Beckham said in the release.
Visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty to donate. Those in need of services can call 254-774-9996, or visit the organization at 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.